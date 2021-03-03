Menu
Shirley A. Wiebke
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE

Shirley A. Wiebke

October 31, 1927 - March 1, 2021

Shirley A. Wiebke, 93 of Nebraska City, passed away on March 1, 2021 at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Society. She was born on October 31, 1927 to Harry & Alta (Holsclaw) Snyder in Nebraska City. She married Vernon Wiebke in Nebraska City.

Shirley worked at Besse's Beauty Salon in Nebraska City for over 55 years in Nebraska City. She was a member of Sew & Sew's at the First Lutheran Evangelical Church. She also belonged to the American Legion Aux. and Woodman of the World. She loved crosswords puzzles, reading and collecting knickknacks. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family.

She is survived by her Children: Terry (Deb) Wiebke of Lincoln, Janelle (Tim) McMann of Table Rock; Grandchildren: Brian Wiebke, Jennifer Wiebke & significant other Caleb Tran; Great Grandchildren: Braxton, Ella & Bowen; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Brother: Bob Snyder and Sister: Doris Green.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 5th at 2 P.M. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City. It will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page. Burial will follow at the Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4th from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street P.O. Box 246, Syracuse, NE
Mar
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Nebraska City, NE
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
