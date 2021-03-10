Simon R. Blair

March 4, 2021

Simon R. Blair, March 4, 2021. Simon is survived by parents David Blair and Marcia Selinger, sister Shelby Blair, grandmothers Mickey Kerr and Jan Selinger. Many other family and countless friends. Preceded in death by grandfathers Norman Kerr and Dick "Si" Selinger.

CELEBRATION OF SIMON'S LIFE Saturday, March 13, Noon with VISITATION beginning at 10 AM at Bethany Funeral Home.

INURNMENT at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

LIVE FEED of services will be available on the Bethany website.