Sondra Stalnaker

December 16, 2021

Sondra Stalnaker, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021, at the age of 80 after battling Glioblastoma brain cancer. Sondra was born in Grand Island on August 15, 1941, to Eugene and Alma Stalnaker. She graduated from cosmetology school and started a career in cosmetology and owned and operated several beauty salons over her 30-year career. She retired after 8 years from the Lincoln State office building as an administrative assistant in the Treasury Department.

Sondra is survived by her brothers Dan (Naomi) Stalnaker; their children, David (Deb) Stalnaker and their children; daughter, Pam (Mark) Seefus; their children, Diana Seefus and Ryan Seefus; daughter, Denise (James) Erwin; their children, Grant Erwin and his fiancée (Emily), daughter Morgan Erwin, son Jeffrey (Lori) Christensen and their children: Jordan (Julia) Camp, Jeremy Camp and his fiancée (Kiana), Lisa Tapio and her friend Steve Spies, their daughter Gracie Spies, son Zach Tapio, daughter Alysaa Nabb and a number of great-grandchildren and numerous others.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering 10 am, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Grand Island Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.