Sophia Danielle Arnold

June 29, 1988 - December 8, 2020

Our beautiful granddaughter, sister, daughter, and mother, Sophia Danielle Arnold, 32, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020. Sophia was born June 29, 1988 at St. Elizabeth's hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. Sophia had the biggest eyes that utterly sparkled when she smiled. She was an adventurer in mind and spirit. Sophia attended high school in Lincoln, Nebraska and Tampa, Florida and graduated in 2006. Sophia took pride that she completed her associate degree in Accounting from Southeast Community College in 2017.

Sophia thought that her proudest accomplishments were her three beautiful, funny, kind, loving, and lively children: Kennadie, Quincy and Prince, who will continue to remind us of the best of her. Sophia was an effervescent spitfire. She loved fashion, and she loved to dance. She founded the Step Team at Southwest High School. Sophia loved singing all genres of music. She was funny and vivacious, and her free spirit was open and accepting of all people. She was known to fiercely defend anyone she felt was being mistreated and was most loyal to her friends and family. Her laughter and sense of humor were infectious and drew many friends from all walks of life from Nebraska to Florida.

One of her many passions was braiding hair, and from the age of ten she could braid her own hair without help and loved to style and braid others'. Sophia was a natural athlete and loved to play basketball and softball. Petite as she was, she loved gourmet food, and on holidays she would often have the largest plate at the table and was always eager to try new foods. She was extremely empathetic, and her closest friends remember her as being extremely generous, always willing to lend a hand.

Sophia leaves behind her daughter Kennadie, sons Quincy and Prince; parents Susan (Arnold) and John Baylor of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Fredrick and Sabrina Lee of Lakeland, Florida; siblings Chloe, Antonia, and Cameron Baylor, Charity and Fred Jr. Lee, Heather Taylor, and Chelsea Dightman; Grandparents Ann Arnold, John Arnold and Rudyne Lee. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Freddie Lee Jr. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm -7:00 Sunday, December 13 in the Wyuka Funeral Home Chapel, 3600 O Street, Lincoln. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, December 14 at The F Street Community Church, 13th and F street, Lincoln. Due to Covid restrictions we request only family and very close family friends attend Monday's service at F St. family church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Friendship Home, in care of Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com