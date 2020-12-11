Menu
Sophia Danielle Arnold
1988 - 2020
BORN
1988
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Sophia Danielle Arnold

June 29, 1988 - December 8, 2020

Our beautiful granddaughter, sister, daughter, and mother, Sophia Danielle Arnold, 32, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020. Sophia was born June 29, 1988 at St. Elizabeth's hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. Sophia had the biggest eyes that utterly sparkled when she smiled. She was an adventurer in mind and spirit. Sophia attended high school in Lincoln, Nebraska and Tampa, Florida and graduated in 2006. Sophia took pride that she completed her associate degree in Accounting from Southeast Community College in 2017.

Sophia thought that her proudest accomplishments were her three beautiful, funny, kind, loving, and lively children: Kennadie, Quincy and Prince, who will continue to remind us of the best of her. Sophia was an effervescent spitfire. She loved fashion, and she loved to dance. She founded the Step Team at Southwest High School. Sophia loved singing all genres of music. She was funny and vivacious, and her free spirit was open and accepting of all people. She was known to fiercely defend anyone she felt was being mistreated and was most loyal to her friends and family. Her laughter and sense of humor were infectious and drew many friends from all walks of life from Nebraska to Florida.

One of her many passions was braiding hair, and from the age of ten she could braid her own hair without help and loved to style and braid others'. Sophia was a natural athlete and loved to play basketball and softball. Petite as she was, she loved gourmet food, and on holidays she would often have the largest plate at the table and was always eager to try new foods. She was extremely empathetic, and her closest friends remember her as being extremely generous, always willing to lend a hand.

Sophia leaves behind her daughter Kennadie, sons Quincy and Prince; parents Susan (Arnold) and John Baylor of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Fredrick and Sabrina Lee of Lakeland, Florida; siblings Chloe, Antonia, and Cameron Baylor, Charity and Fred Jr. Lee, Heather Taylor, and Chelsea Dightman; Grandparents Ann Arnold, John Arnold and Rudyne Lee. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Freddie Lee Jr. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm -7:00 Sunday, December 13 in the Wyuka Funeral Home Chapel, 3600 O Street, Lincoln. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, December 14 at The F Street Community Church, 13th and F street, Lincoln. Due to Covid restrictions we request only family and very close family friends attend Monday's service at F St. family church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Friendship Home, in care of Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Dec
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
The F Street Community Church
13th and F street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God bless us all
Fred Jr
December 5, 2021
Here we are coming up on a year since you left us heart broken and even though i know the pain will never go away i know your in a better place i miss you so much sis i will forever hold your memory in my heart love big sis charity...
Charity
Family
December 5, 2021
It is with sadness we send condolences to the family of Sophia....we did not know you personally but feel your loss, nevertheless! So young and beautiful.....rest in peace Sophia...
Bonnie Schwalb Howell
February 3, 2021
I will always love youuuuu. Fly high baby
First Love
December 25, 2020
Breaks my heart to hear you are gone. I know you're smiling and sparkling up there, being absolutely and truly you to the fullest. You are loved and missed, Sophia! Rashad and I send our deep condolences to your children, family, and loved ones
Hannah and Rashad
December 17, 2020
Man I´m definitely saddened by the news of my old friends passing. Condolences to her family and Avery much so to her babies. Prayers are with you all.
Latoya Johnson
December 14, 2020
sending my deepest condolences and love to you all .
Catherine HAEFFELY
December 14, 2020
We'll keep you alive through our memories forever. We Love you Sophia R.I.P.
Ronney
December 13, 2020
You will be missed, your memories will be cherished, and I'll always love you. Rest easy babygirl.
LaVelle
December 13, 2020
Hi! I'm lost and can barely speak bcuz ur not here....I'm missing u more than anyone besides ur parents and kids!! I'll always be ur brother and look out of Kennedy & Quincy & Prince!! Uncle B is here and until we meet again! I Luv u more than words can discribe!!
Ur Brother
December 13, 2020
My dear friend. You will be missed. My condolences to the family. Until we meet again.
AJ Jackson
December 13, 2020
R.I.P. You are loved by many.
Kyle
December 12, 2020
We love you sophia and will miss you fly high baby the memories we shared will forever live on in our hearts for this is not goodbye until we meet again..
Amy Lee (stepmom) and brother Fred lee jr
December 12, 2020
I love you God bless you
Darcel Hinds
December 11, 2020
We love you Sophia , sorry to lose you like this . I´m sad about this and I wish time can go back. My prayers are with the family.
Joseph Williams
December 11, 2020
Our condolences to you all. Randi has many fond memories playing basketball with Sophia. Prayers...
Scott and Rox Rasmussen
December 11, 2020
My condolences to the family. Sophia had a huge heart and was always a joker. She will be missed.
Jamikaa Walter
December 11, 2020
We are saddened by the loss of a beautiful, sweet, energetic soul. We send prayers and strength to her children and family. Fly high Sophia.
Athalyn & Lamar
December 11, 2020
Sophia We love you, I remember when we first met at southwest highschool. You was my roll dog. We have so many memories together. You will truly be missed. Love you sophia
C'Toria and marque
December 11, 2020
Charity
December 11, 2020
Charity
December 11, 2020
To my dear sister im going to miss you so much no more suffering we needed you bt god needed you more fly high sis..
Charity
December 11, 2020
Heather Taylor
December 11, 2020
Elizabeth Wilson
December 11, 2020
I remember when we was at Malone block party with out kids and there was a preacher who was encouraging us to become Holy now your closer than God than us down here on earth. You will miss you lady!
Tiffany Whitcomb
December 11, 2020
Sonja Schaffert
December 11, 2020
Baby Sophia, your loving memories will forever be with me. Rest Darling and know that your beautiful legacy lives on. Sweet Peace Baby Sophia.
Valencia Jackson
December 11, 2020
I have such warm memories of Sophia when we were in Lincoln. I can still see her smile and hear her laugh. I am profoundly saddened to think of the loss so many are feeling. My prayers and loving thoughts are with you all.
Susan Loughridge
December 11, 2020
