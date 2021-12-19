Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Spencer Cox
2021 - 2021
BORN
2021
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Spencer Cox

December 1, 2021 - December 12, 2021

Sweet baby Spencer arrived in this world December 1, 2021 and brought with him an abundance of hope and a fighting spirit. Born at just 23 1/2 weeks, his twelve days of life were such an incredible and precious gift. He was amazingly strong, full of life and so deeply loved in his short time here with us.

Spencer is survived by his parents Aric Cox and Amanda Wilson; his grandparents, Charles (Rex) & Linda Wilson and Joyce Cox; uncle and aunts, Ryan & Marie Wilson, Tova Cox and Kailla Melby; and cousins, Leighton Vesely, Tristan Moss, Jackson Wilson and Logan Wilson. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Gerald Cox.

Due to current health circumstances, there will be no memorial service held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Spencer can be made to the family for future designation. Cards and memorials may be sent to Butherus Maser and Love in care of Spencer Cox, 4040 A St, Lincoln, NE 68510 and they will be forwarded to the family. To leave an on-line condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.