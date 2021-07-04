Stanley Baird Baker, Sr.

June 21, 1927 - June 26, 2021

Stanley Baird Baker, Sr., 94, of Lincoln, formerly of California, passed away June 26, 2021. He was born June 21, 1927 in San Francisco, CA. to Paul and Irene (Brooks) Baker. Stan was an Army Medical NCO Technical Sgt. at the end of WW II, and was assigned to a Medical Detachment during the US occupation of Korea. After earning a Pharmacy degree in Colorado, Stan had an early Real Estate career with his Father-In-Law, Leonard VanStelle, in San Diego. He then practiced pharmacy, as owner operator of Sav-All Drugstore in Ocean Beach. Stan was a gifted violinist and even sang with the San Diego Starlight Opera. He later moved to Nebraska in 2014. Stan always implored his children to be "Baker Builders" and noted the Baird Family Crest Motto: "The End Crowns the Work".

He is survived by his Daughters and Sons-In-Law, Linda Baker and Bill Alexander, of Atascadero, CA, Paula and John Hunter, of Santa Rosa, CA, Pamela and Regan Moniz, of San Diego, CA, Wende Baker and Michael Kulas, of Lincoln, NE; Son and Daughter-In-Law, Stan Jr., and Katrina Baker, of Dexter, MO; Sister, Mary Ann Price, of Carlsbad, CA; By Blood and by Marriage, 9 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Preceded in death by his Parents, Paul and Irene, Daughter, Leila Henley, First Wife, Lenore (Van Stelle), Second Wife, Eleanor (Rocheski), and Brother, Don Baker.

As per Stan's request, there will be no Services. Memorials to the family for future designation. If you wish to mail the family a memorial, please send them to Alternative Funeral Services c/o Family of Stanley Baker Sr., 245 N. 27th Street, Suite B, Lincoln, NE. 68503, and we will send them directly to the family. Condolences online at LincolnAlternativeFuneral.com