Stanley I. Rhodes

June 23, 2021

Stanley I. Rhodes 94, of Exeter, retired auction clerk and farmer, died Wednesday, June 23, at the Hearthstone in York. He attended Flowing Well Country School District #101 in York County near his home and later became a 1943 valedictorian graduate of Beaver Crossing High School. Afterwards, he helped his father farm and continued farming the ground until his retirement from agriculture in 1990. In 1959, Stan began working in the auction business, participating in over 1,500 auctions.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, John of Gretna, Thomas and Diane of Lincoln, Robert of Exeter, Jody and Lisa of Paxton, grandchildren, Julia and Matt Storm, Omaha, Jordan and Kim Rhodes, Papillion, Ryan and Blair Rhodes, Paxton, Erica and Tyler Turner, Grant, and Alex Rhodes, of Lincoln, eight great-grandchildren, sister, Betty Geis, Lincoln. Preceded in death by parents, wife, Pearle, in 2017, 2 sisters and 3 brothers-in-law.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church. Family burial will be held prior to the service, Exeter Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday 2-7:00 p.m., Lauber Funeral Home, Friend, with family receiving relatives and friends, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. No viewing at church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. www.lauberfh.com.