Stanley Paul Sutton
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS

Stanley Paul Sutton

March 18, 1943 - September 26, 2021

Stanley Paul Sutton, 78, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. Stan was born March 18, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Phil and Betty Stewart Sutton. He graduated in 1960 from University High School in Lincoln, Nebraska. Stan married Joan Grossardt on May 15, 1999, in Lincoln. He earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree in biochemistry from the University of Nebraska.

He did some doctoral work at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Stan's career was in the 68 Medical Service Corps in the United States Army. Stan was a member of the Sons of Union Veterans, Farmhouse Fraternity, Knights Templar, St. Marys United Methodist Church, national and local chapters of the Reserve Officer's Association, CIOR, CIOMR, MOAA, MOWW and the Fort Riley Retiree Council.

Stan is survived by his wife, Joan; Siblings, Doug Sutton (Vana), Richard Sutton (Lisa) and Mary Rodman (Danny); nephews, Bjorn Sutton (Brook), Walker J. Rodman (Alena), Reid Sutton (Addy) and Mark Grossardt (Amy); and niece, Jill Werst (Bill). He was preceded in death by his parents, nephews, Colin and Micah Sutton, and many aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd, Topeka KS 66614. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at St. Marys United Methodist Church, 205 N 7th St, St Marys KS 66536. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at May Cemetery near Minden, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys UMC or MOWW and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS
Oct
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Marys United Methodist Church
205 N 7th Street, St., KS
Oct
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
May Cemetery
Minden, NE
We just found out today that Stan had passed. Our hearts and prayers are with you! Stan was such a great guy and left quite an impact during his life. I'm sure you are quite proud. Come and see us when you feel up to it. Much love, Linda & Mike
Mike and Linda Danko
October 4, 2021
Condolences from our camp as all the brothers join you in grieving the loss of our dear brother Stan. May the promises of eternal life through Jesus Christ comfort and sustain you.
Rocky Bartlow, Secretary, Old Ave Camp #16; Sons of Union Veterans of the C
Other
September 28, 2021
