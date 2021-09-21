Stephanie Jo (Marshall) Weiler

July 24, 1970 - September 17, 2021

Stephanie Jo (Marshall) Weiler, age 51 of Syracuse died September 17, 2021 at her sister's home in Nehawka surrounded by her family. Stephanie was born July 24, 1970 in Tampa, FL, the daughter of Robert and Joan (Pollard) Marshall. Stephanie lived in the Syracuse and Nehawka areas for many years and worked as a charge nurse for Select at Bryan LGH West Medical Center in Lincoln.

She is survived by her son, Derek Weiler and fiancé, Ellie of Wayne; daughters, Taylor Weiler of Lincoln and Vanessa Weiler of Syracuse; sisters, Shelly Murcek and husband Dan of Nehawka and Sydney Brown and husband Shawn of Nehawka; many other relatives and friends. Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka. The family will greet friends from 11 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral Home. Friends may stop by the funeral home to sign the memorial register book 1 to 7 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements