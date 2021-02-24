Menu
Stephen J. Winter
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Stephen J. Winter

March 23, 1947 - February 22, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Lying in State
8:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Feb
25
Lying in State
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Feb
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Christ Community Church
Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear of Steve's passing. He and I taught together at Wymore Southern years ago, and we carpooled from Beatrice. He was a good man and will be greatly missed.
Kathy Hegler
February 24, 2021
We were saddened to hear of Steve's passing. What a supporter of our schools and youth of Beatrice! He will be greatly missed. Praying that God will comfort your hearts, uplift your spirits, and carry you through this time of sadness to a place of peace. Extending our sympathy to your entire family.
The Blas Family
February 24, 2021
Vernita
February 23, 2021
Mike and Marnie Goltl
February 23, 2021
