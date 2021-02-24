I'm so sorry to hear of Steve's passing. He and I taught together at Wymore Southern years ago, and we carpooled from Beatrice. He was a good man and will be greatly missed.
Kathy Hegler
February 24, 2021
We were saddened to hear of Steve's passing. What a supporter of our schools and youth of Beatrice! He will be greatly missed. Praying that God will comfort your hearts, uplift your spirits, and carry you through this time of sadness to a place of peace. Extending our sympathy to your entire family.