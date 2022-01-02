Menu
Stephen LeRoy Witt

Stephen LeRoy Witt

November 18, 1941 - December 26, 2021

Stephen LeRoy Witt, after several weeks in the care of Bryan Hospital in Lincoln, NE, Steve passed away of natural causes on December 26, 2021, he was 80 years old. Born on November 18, 1941 in Lincoln, NE to Russell Carl Witt and Gladys Lucille (Todd) Witt. Steve attended Hartley, Whittier and Lincoln High, Class of '59.

Preceded in death by both parents, wife of 62 years, Elvira "Tootie" (Reed) Witt in January 2021 and grand-daughter Corinne Rutledge. Survived by daughters, Rhonda (Larry) Ohlheiser (TX), Geraldine (James) Rutledge (Waco, NE), son, Russell Witt (FL), sister, Mary (Tom) Young (HI), grand-daughter Christina Witt (FL), grandsons, Dustin (Rachel, Claire & Cassie) Rutledge and Marshal Rutledge (Lincoln, NE), niece Terri (Rob & family) Kami (HI).

Memorial Services to be held on Thursday, 10:30 am on Jan 6, 2022 at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 58th St, Lincoln, where Steve was a lifelong member. Family visitation will follow the service. Private burial at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Second Baptist Church. lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
Second Baptist Church
525 N. 58th St, Lincoln, NE
Jan
6
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Second Baptist Church
525 N. 58th St, Lincoln, NE
So sorry to hear about Steve. I hadn't heard that he passed away and I feel terrible for missing the funeral. Steve was one of a kind. I so enjoyed working with him, going to the Diamond mine together, going to Mexico together. And listening to all of his stories! He had a lot of them. He was so proud of his children and enjoyed telling stories about camping with them at the Fremont Lakes. He would drive his Triumph to work on nice days and explain everything that he had done or was doing to the car. And the Harley! So proud of that. I know he did not appreciate all the crap I gave him about that. He was a dedicated family man who loved his wife so much!!! I will miss him.
Kevin Vaught
Work
January 18, 2022
attended Whittier and Lincoln High School with Steve. When I lived in Colo Steve would always keep in touch. Rest in Peace Steve
Carleton Flynn
January 3, 2022
Marci Hitz
January 3, 2022
I did not know Steve long, but I was impressed by his sense of humor and kind-hearted nature. I am happy that I got to meet him. He will be missed.
Marci Hitz
January 3, 2022
