Stephen LeRoy Witt

November 18, 1941 - December 26, 2021

Stephen LeRoy Witt, after several weeks in the care of Bryan Hospital in Lincoln, NE, Steve passed away of natural causes on December 26, 2021, he was 80 years old. Born on November 18, 1941 in Lincoln, NE to Russell Carl Witt and Gladys Lucille (Todd) Witt. Steve attended Hartley, Whittier and Lincoln High, Class of '59.

Preceded in death by both parents, wife of 62 years, Elvira "Tootie" (Reed) Witt in January 2021 and grand-daughter Corinne Rutledge. Survived by daughters, Rhonda (Larry) Ohlheiser (TX), Geraldine (James) Rutledge (Waco, NE), son, Russell Witt (FL), sister, Mary (Tom) Young (HI), grand-daughter Christina Witt (FL), grandsons, Dustin (Rachel, Claire & Cassie) Rutledge and Marshal Rutledge (Lincoln, NE), niece Terri (Rob & family) Kami (HI).

Memorial Services to be held on Thursday, 10:30 am on Jan 6, 2022 at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 58th St, Lincoln, where Steve was a lifelong member. Family visitation will follow the service. Private burial at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Second Baptist Church. lincolnfh.com