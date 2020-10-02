Steven J. Schmidt

August 3, 1950 - September 30, 2020

Steven J. Schmidt, 70, of Lincoln, passed away September 30, 2020. Born August 3, 1950 in Norfolk, NE to Herbert F. and Vera H. (Krueger) Schmidt. Steve was retired from his Executive Leadership position with FACTS Management Company / Nelnet.

Family members include his wife of 47 years Jo; sons Christopher (Erin) Schmidt and Marcus (Melanie) Schmidt; grandchildren Carson, Davis, Dixon, and Josey; sisters Janice (Morris) Jackson and Nancy (David) Borchers; nephews JD Jackson, Jeremy Jackson, Josh (Julie) Borchers, Jake (Chantel) Borchers and their families; mother-in-law Shirley Hunt. Preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Ivan Hunt.

Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday (10-5-20) Christ Lincoln, 4325 Sumner Street with Pastor Jeff Scheich, officiating. Memorials to Christ Lincoln Seminarian Fund or Christ Lincoln Foundation's Stelzer Memorial Fund. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com