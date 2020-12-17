Menu
Steven Eugene Kreifels
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Steven Eugene Kreifels

October 5, 1955 - December 11, 2020

Steven Eugene Kreifels, 65, of Lincoln, passed away December 11, 2020. Born in Lincoln on October 5, 1955 to John and Rosie (Olson) Kreifels. Steven worked as a material handler for 34 years at Lincoln Electric System.

Family members include wife Debra (Abell) Kreifels; children, Nicole Gandara, and Tanner (Traci) Kreifels; grandchildren, Hanna Gandara, Sam Gandara, Mackenzie Kreifels, and Luke Kreifels; brothers, John (Ronda) Kreifels, and David (Patty) Kreifels; brother-in-law, John Reifenrath; many brother and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents; godson, Matthew Reifenrath; sister, Jolene Reifenrath.

Memorial Service will take place Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln, NE. Livestreaming available. Private graveside service for immediate family only following the funeral at the Eagle Cemetery in Eagle, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Plymouth Church
2000 D St., Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry for your loss. i remember steve fondly from the vandys softball days. he was a great guy.
robert umland
December 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Steve's passing. He was always cheerful very devoted to his wife and family.
Armon Niesen
December 18, 2020
Eric Abell
December 17, 2020
