Steven L. Rosburg

October 26, 2020

Steven L. Rosburg, age 54, of Lincoln, died 10-26-2020. Member St. John's Catholic church. Special thanks for the excellent care given by Melinda Lamp caregiver and staff and friends from Integrated Life Choices.

Survived by mother Elaine Rosburg, brother Ron (Julie) Rosburg, Ken (Lana) Rosburg, sisters Kathy (Roger) Harre, Cindy (Mike) Duane, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded by father Allen.

Private graveside services with Fr. Lyle Johnson officiating. Cremation, no viewing or visitation. Burial: Calvary cemetery. Memorials: St. John's, Integrated Life choices or the family. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com