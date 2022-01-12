Menu
Steven Charles Lopez
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Steven Charles Lopez

November 3, 1951 - January 9, 2022

Steven Charles Lopez, 70, of Lincoln, passed away January 9, 2022. Born November 3, 1951, in Grand Island, NE, to Consuelo Olivo and Enrique Lopez.

A Funeral Service will be held 2PM, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall, 241 Victory Ln, Lincoln. Visitation will be from 4 to 8PM Friday, January 14, 2022 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St, Lincoln. Memorials may be made out to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST, Lincoln, NE
Jan
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Firefighter's Reception Hall
241 Victory Lane, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
