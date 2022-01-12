Steven Charles Lopez

November 3, 1951 - January 9, 2022

Steven Charles Lopez, 70, of Lincoln, passed away January 9, 2022. Born November 3, 1951, in Grand Island, NE, to Consuelo Olivo and Enrique Lopez.

A Funeral Service will be held 2PM, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall, 241 Victory Ln, Lincoln. Visitation will be from 4 to 8PM Friday, January 14, 2022 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St, Lincoln. Memorials may be made out to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com