Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Lane Phillip
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Steven Lane Phillip

November 30, 1950 - March 22, 2021

Born November 30th, 1950 in Alliance, Nebraska to Leo and Zetta Phillip. He died in Omaha, Nebraska on March 22nd, 2021 after a three-year battle with Melanoma. He spent most of his adult life living in Lincoln, Nebraska where he raised two children, Daniel and Stephanie. Steven worked as a deputy for the Lancaster County Sheriff's Department for over 30 years and formed many friendships along the way.

Steven was passionate about motorcycles and muscle cars, particularly his Harley-Davidsons and Corvettes. He also spent much of his time combing flea markets, antique shops and thrift stores for antiques with his companion Dee. His greatest loves in life were his two granddaughters, Ella and Dayton.

Survived by children, Daniel Phillip (Christie), Stephanie Semerad (Brian), granddaughters Ella and Dayton, and siblings, Lynelle Gramm, Dean Phillip (Becky), and Julie Phillip.

In honor of Steven's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Steven's name to the Cancer Research Institute to further cancer treatment for others.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss.Steve was a good friend in school.
Patty Lindblom Patrizio
April 9, 2021
My husband and I lived across the street from your family in SW 17th for about five years. We always enjoyed talking to your dad and always appreciated his wave from across the street. He always made us feel safe knowing he was just across the street if we needed him. We were so sorry to hear about Steve. He was so proud of his children and our sympathies go out to you and your family at this difficult time.
Sonya Brakeman
March 30, 2021
Your family has meant so much to me. I gained a lot from your Dad in the years that I taught at Roper El. You have my sincere wishes for a wonderful life and the memories of your Dad. Thank you Steven for all that you did for me and your family.
George Snyder
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results