Steven Lane Phillip

November 30, 1950 - March 22, 2021

Born November 30th, 1950 in Alliance, Nebraska to Leo and Zetta Phillip. He died in Omaha, Nebraska on March 22nd, 2021 after a three-year battle with Melanoma. He spent most of his adult life living in Lincoln, Nebraska where he raised two children, Daniel and Stephanie. Steven worked as a deputy for the Lancaster County Sheriff's Department for over 30 years and formed many friendships along the way.

Steven was passionate about motorcycles and muscle cars, particularly his Harley-Davidsons and Corvettes. He also spent much of his time combing flea markets, antique shops and thrift stores for antiques with his companion Dee. His greatest loves in life were his two granddaughters, Ella and Dayton.

Survived by children, Daniel Phillip (Christie), Stephanie Semerad (Brian), granddaughters Ella and Dayton, and siblings, Lynelle Gramm, Dean Phillip (Becky), and Julie Phillip.

In honor of Steven's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Steven's name to the Cancer Research Institute to further cancer treatment for others.