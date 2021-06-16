Steven Jay Radcliff

December 14, 1949 - April 1, 2021

Steven Jay Radcliff passed away April 1, 2021 at the age of 71. Steve was born December 14, 1949 in York, Nebraska to Joseph and Betty (Melton) Radcliff. He graduated from York High School and was drafted into the U. S. Army. He served approximately 2 years in Vietnam in which during his time he received 2 Purple Hearts. Upon returning home he went to work for Nash Finch and then joined the United States Postal Service. He worked for the Postal Service for 34 years before he retired in 2006. His passions were his family, cars and taking care of his beautiful yard.

Steve is survived by his wife and best friend of 27 years (Jan Kujath); daughters Stacie Radcliff and Mandi Toole; grandsons Joey and Taylor Toole; brother Jerry Radcliff (Carolyn Shafer); sister Cheryl Daniels (Ronald); twin-sister Susan Harris (Clifford); brother Jon Radcliff (Marty Block) and sister-in-law Dora Radcliff (Underwood). Steve also has 8 nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and 1 great-great-nephew. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother Douglas Radcliff; sister-in-law Jonie Radcliff (Preston) and great-niece Jocelyn Withrow.

A private Memorial Service will be held at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family for VFW Military Honor Guard. To leave an on-line condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com