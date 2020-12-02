Menu
Steven Robert Sorensen

November 30, 2020

Steven Robert Sorensen, 74, of Lincoln passed away on November 30, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Live streaming of the memorial service and online condolences at Roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
