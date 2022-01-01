Steven R. Schwaninger

April 4, 1954 - December 15, 2021

Steven was born on 4-4-54 in Crete, NE, to Raymond & Adile Schwaninger. He passed away on 12-15-21. He graduated from Norris High School and Milford Trade School.

After 40 years of service he retired from Burlington Northern. Steve loved his German shepherd dog Loki. He enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his friends, going out to eat and playing keno.

Steven is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Schwaninger; and four grandchildren (Selena, Zander, Parker & Carl). He is preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Ann Schwaninger.

Funeral at St. Marks (8550 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln, NE) on January 8, 2022 at 11:00am