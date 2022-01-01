Menu
Steven R. Schwaninger
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021

Steven R. Schwaninger

April 4, 1954 - December 15, 2021

Steven was born on 4-4-54 in Crete, NE, to Raymond & Adile Schwaninger. He passed away on 12-15-21. He graduated from Norris High School and Milford Trade School.

After 40 years of service he retired from Burlington Northern. Steve loved his German shepherd dog Loki. He enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his friends, going out to eat and playing keno.

Steven is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Schwaninger; and four grandchildren (Selena, Zander, Parker & Carl). He is preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Ann Schwaninger.

Funeral at St. Marks (8550 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln, NE) on January 8, 2022 at 11:00am


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Goodbye old buddy, Steve. Always thought I'd bump into you out and about town. Stunned to hear you are now gone. Time has slipped away so quickly. Many fond memories of old but good times together. Special thoughts & prayers to Roxanne, Stephanie and family.
Craig D.
Friend
January 4, 2022
Deepest sympathy to Steven´s family! May our Lord Jesus be your source of hope and strength and comfort.
Joetta Schwaninger
Other
January 2, 2022
We are so sorry to hear about Steve´s passing. Our prayers and thoughts are with you.
Greg and Cindy Schwaninger
January 2, 2022
I worked with him at The Havelock Shops. He was a good person to be around. He will be missed.
Dick Watson
Work
January 1, 2022
