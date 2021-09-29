Steven C. Swinscoe

November 24, 1953 - September 24, 2021

Steven C. Swinscoe, 67, of Lincoln, passed away Friday September 24, 2021. He was born on November 24, 1953 to Charles and Wanda (Belknap) Swinscoe in Lincoln. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Steven enjoyed riding his motorcycle and music.

Steven is survived by his children; Nichole (Chad) Wilson, Jacob (Valarie) Swinscoe, grandchildren; Landon, Broghan, Zane, Ashton, Gavin, Hailey, Caden, Cody, Kenny, 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Timothy (Dianna) Swinscoe, Phillip (Diane) Swinscoe, Mark (Diana) Swinscoe; sisters, Rebecca Rice and Ruth Molnar; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Wanda Swinscoe, and 2 sisters.

Memorial service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com