Steven C. Swinscoe
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Steven C. Swinscoe

November 24, 1953 - September 24, 2021

Steven C. Swinscoe, 67, of Lincoln, passed away Friday September 24, 2021. He was born on November 24, 1953 to Charles and Wanda (Belknap) Swinscoe in Lincoln. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Steven enjoyed riding his motorcycle and music.

Steven is survived by his children; Nichole (Chad) Wilson, Jacob (Valarie) Swinscoe, grandchildren; Landon, Broghan, Zane, Ashton, Gavin, Hailey, Caden, Cody, Kenny, 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Timothy (Dianna) Swinscoe, Phillip (Diane) Swinscoe, Mark (Diana) Swinscoe; sisters, Rebecca Rice and Ruth Molnar; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Wanda Swinscoe, and 2 sisters.

Memorial service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 29, 2021.
My condolences to Steves family. Rest In Peace buddy you were a good brother in law.
Bill Schwabauer
Family
September 30, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear that Steve has passed away he will be missed. We knew each other and my sisters and family when they lived on summer street please give our sympathy to the family and tell Tim we are very sorry
Mary Van Ackern
Friend
September 30, 2021
