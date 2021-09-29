Stewart R. Shepard

June 4, 1947 - September 24, 2021

Stewart R. Shepard, 74, of Lincoln passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born on June 4, 1947, in Lincoln to Cornelius and Loretha (Jackson) Shepard. US Army Vietnam Veteran, retired Lincoln Firefighter.

Funeral service will be held 2pm, Friday, October 1, 2021, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com