Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stewart R. Shepard
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Stewart R. Shepard

June 4, 1947 - September 24, 2021

Stewart R. Shepard, 74, of Lincoln passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born on June 4, 1947, in Lincoln to Cornelius and Loretha (Jackson) Shepard. US Army Vietnam Veteran, retired Lincoln Firefighter.

Funeral service will be held 2pm, Friday, October 1, 2021, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
The sincerest of condolences sent to a family for the loss of such an amazing man and friend. All the love from George Ellis and his family.
Azia Ellis
Friend
October 2, 2021
Dear cousin Cathy and Stewart Jr, we offer our deepest condolences to you on the loss respectively of your husband and father. May your wonderful memories of Stewart provide you some comfort in the years ahead and particularly through this challenging period. Our thoughts and warm memories are with you from afar. Mark, Teresa, and Kendall
Mark Tally
October 1, 2021
May God's comfort and grace be with your family and loved one at this time. You will be missed my friend.
Charlotte Walker
Friend
September 30, 2021
Gone too soon in my opinion. Loved always, never to be forgotten because you'll always be in my heart! Stewart you just gracefully drifted away to the Spirit in the sky! As my niece has said "rest easy Brother"!
Lois Shepard Hendricks
September 29, 2021
MAY YOU R.I.P.
DEBRA F ANDERSON
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results