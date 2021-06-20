Stuart Leckie Eddins

June 27, 1935 – March 17, 2021

Stuart Leckie Eddins, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 17th, 2021 after a decades-long struggle with COPD and related respiratory conditions. Stuart was born in Huntington, West Virginia on June 27th, 1935; the son of Hersel Hugo Eddins and Katherine Stuart Leckie.

A member of First Presbyterian in Lincoln, and later Eastridge Presbyterian, he served as a deacon to both church families. In all, Stuart had a life well lived, and he touched many others in ways big and small. He never met a stranger and was able to strike up a conversation at the drop of a hat. He was selfless and giving, he had a moral compass that he followed unerringly, and he was compassionate with others.

Stuart was preceded in death by his wife Carole in August of 2018, he is survived by his three children Stuart L. Eddins (LeeAnn), Susan K. Eddins, and Elizabeth A. Norvelle (Tom). In addition, three grandchildren – Erica Gibson (Ian), Justin Eddins (Amber), and Zachary Tacey, and two great-grandchildren Lennon Gibson and Blake Eddins.

Please join us as we celebrate Stuart's life at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr., Lincoln, on Saturday June 26th with visitation in the Welcome Center from 9:45 to 10:30am, service at 10:30am.