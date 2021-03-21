Stuart Leckie Eddins

June 27, 1935 – March 17, 2021

Stuart Leckie Eddins, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 17th, 2021 after a decades-long struggle with COPD and related respiratory conditions. Stuart was born in Huntington, West Virginia on June 27th, 1935; the son of Hersel Hugo Eddins and Katherine Stuart Leckie. Stuart attended Huntington East High School. In 1958 Stuart married his high school sweetheart Carole Mobayed at Highlawn Presbyterian Church in Huntington. In 1961 they moved to Lincoln, Nebraska with their first child Stuart L Eddins, Jr. and the family soon grew to include daughters Susan Kay and Elizabeth Ann.

Stuart was a member of First Presbyterian in Lincoln, and later Eastridge Presbyterian. He served as a deacon to both church families. Stuart's career in clothing retail started at Angel's department store in Huntington. The move to Lincoln was spurred by an opportunity to develop a children's clothing department in the newly expanding Ben Simon's stores located in Lincoln and Grand Island at the time, soon to be in the new Gateway Mall. Eventually Stuart would purchase the children's department in the late-1970s.

Stuart was preceded in death by his wife Carole in August of 2018, he is survived by his three children Stuart L. Eddins (LeeAnn), Susan K. Eddins, and Elizabeth A. Norvelle (Tom). In addition, three grandchildren – Erica Gibson (Ian), Justin Eddins (Amber), and Zachary Tacey, and two great-grandchildren Lennon Gibson and Blake Eddins.

Condolences and memories can be found online at Roperandsons.com. If you would like, please leave your email address in your condolence message so that we can reach out with an invitation when a date is known for the memorial service. A memorial service will be announced when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Eastridge Presbyterian, General Fund would be greatly appreciated.