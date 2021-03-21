Menu
Stuart Leckie Eddins
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Stuart Leckie Eddins

June 27, 1935 – March 17, 2021

Stuart Leckie Eddins, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 17th, 2021 after a decades-long struggle with COPD and related respiratory conditions. Stuart was born in Huntington, West Virginia on June 27th, 1935; the son of Hersel Hugo Eddins and Katherine Stuart Leckie. Stuart attended Huntington East High School. In 1958 Stuart married his high school sweetheart Carole Mobayed at Highlawn Presbyterian Church in Huntington. In 1961 they moved to Lincoln, Nebraska with their first child Stuart L Eddins, Jr. and the family soon grew to include daughters Susan Kay and Elizabeth Ann.

Stuart was a member of First Presbyterian in Lincoln, and later Eastridge Presbyterian. He served as a deacon to both church families. Stuart's career in clothing retail started at Angel's department store in Huntington. The move to Lincoln was spurred by an opportunity to develop a children's clothing department in the newly expanding Ben Simon's stores located in Lincoln and Grand Island at the time, soon to be in the new Gateway Mall. Eventually Stuart would purchase the children's department in the late-1970s.

Stuart was preceded in death by his wife Carole in August of 2018, he is survived by his three children Stuart L. Eddins (LeeAnn), Susan K. Eddins, and Elizabeth A. Norvelle (Tom). In addition, three grandchildren – Erica Gibson (Ian), Justin Eddins (Amber), and Zachary Tacey, and two great-grandchildren Lennon Gibson and Blake Eddins.

Condolences and memories can be found online at Roperandsons.com. If you would like, please leave your email address in your condolence message so that we can reach out with an invitation when a date is known for the memorial service. A memorial service will be announced when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Eastridge Presbyterian, General Fund would be greatly appreciated.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stuart, Susan and Elizabeth I like many of the Ben Simons family thoroughly enjoyed working with your father, his smile and laughter got us through those 12-hour days! Susan thanks very much for sharing my memories with him through out the years. He will be missed.
Gary Kiser
March 24, 2021
Stuart, Susan, and Elizabeth--I worked with your mom, Carole, at Urban Development and I so enjoyed hearing about her family. Her tales of Stu were especially entertaining and he did not disappoint whenever I saw him. What a character! They were a great couple and loved you all so much. I have such fond memories of the Eddins family. Please accept my condolences. Jan Norlander-Jensen
Jan Norlander-Jensen
March 22, 2021
The Eddins family holds great memories in my heart. Thinking of you all. Love, Kristin
Kristin Luthans Noble
March 21, 2021
Stuart, Susan & Elizabeth, I worked with your dad for many years at Ben Simons. His smile and wonderful sense of humor are what got me through some of the long meetings we had! He was a joy to be around. He and all of you will be in my prayers.
Linda OBrien (Ficken)
March 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Stu's passing. He fought a long and hard battle for those decades. As secretary in the respiratory department at st. Elizabeth Hospital, I watched Stu come for his respiratory treatments day in and day out. I was always so impressed with his ability to be positive in keep a smile on his face. He will be missed.
Judy Glathar
March 21, 2021
Stuart, Susan & Elizabeth, my deepest sympathies to you all. Your dad was an amazing man, and I am blessed to have known him. I enjoyed working for him and with all of you! Prayers and blessings to you all!
Todd Stingley
March 21, 2021
Condolences to the Eddins Family and Tons of Prayers I Knew Stuart for a Large Number of Years He was My 5th and 8th Grade Sunday School Teacher at First Presbyterian Church a Great Mentor and Teacher Blessings to His Family
Don Miltner Jr
March 21, 2021
