Sue Ann Carter

August 10, 1930 - March 3, 2021

Preceded in death by Husband Donald Carter. Survived by Children James (Kathy) Carter and Douglas (Jane Ann) Carter; grandchildren Chad (Erin) Carter, Candace (Ty) Huebert, Taylor, Trenton, Dalton and Caroline Carter and 5 great grandchildren, Brother Roy Kintner. Funeral Service Thursday March 11, 10:30 am Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 So 84th St. Lincoln, NE. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church, Lincoln. ww.kahlerdolcemortuary.com