Susan Ann Kendrick

October 6, 1960 - March 28, 2022

Susan Ann Kendrick, 61, of Lincoln, died on March 28, 2022. Mrs. Kendrick was born October 6, 1960 to Merlin & Mary Lou (Kraus) Labenz in Albion, NE. Preceded in death by her father. Survived by her husband, Wally; mother, Mary Lou Labenz; siblings, David (Ann) Labenz, Mike Labenz, Debbie (Doug) Morgan, Michelle Scott; brothers-in-law, Jim (JoAnn) Kendrick, Bruce (Lisa) Kendrick; many nieces & nephews.

A Celebration of Susan's Life will be 1:00 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. At the request of the Kendrick family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Susan's wishes were for cremation. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.