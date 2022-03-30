Menu
Susan Ann Kendrick
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
Susan Ann Kendrick

October 6, 1960 - March 28, 2022

Susan Ann Kendrick, 61, of Lincoln, died on March 28, 2022. Mrs. Kendrick was born October 6, 1960 to Merlin & Mary Lou (Kraus) Labenz in Albion, NE. Preceded in death by her father. Survived by her husband, Wally; mother, Mary Lou Labenz; siblings, David (Ann) Labenz, Mike Labenz, Debbie (Doug) Morgan, Michelle Scott; brothers-in-law, Jim (JoAnn) Kendrick, Bruce (Lisa) Kendrick; many nieces & nephews.

A Celebration of Susan's Life will be 1:00 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. At the request of the Kendrick family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Susan's wishes were for cremation. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 30, 2022.
