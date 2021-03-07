Menu
Susan Love
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Susan Love

March 4, 2021

Susan Love 76 of Minneapolis, MN formerly of Lincoln, passed away March 4, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021- 10am to 8pm and the family will be present from 6-8pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home-Lincoln. Rosary will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1940 South 77th Street, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Pius X Foundation and Sisters of the Adoration Convent. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
10
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
11
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1940 South 77th Street, NE
Mar
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1940 South 77th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Ilstrups and The Teeters
March 13, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Sussie was a great lady and I enjoyed getting to know her so much. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
JEFF Danberg
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results