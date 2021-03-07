Susan Love

Susan Love 76 of Minneapolis, MN formerly of Lincoln, passed away March 4, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021- 10am to 8pm and the family will be present from 6-8pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home-Lincoln. Rosary will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1940 South 77th Street, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Pius X Foundation and Sisters of the Adoration Convent. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com