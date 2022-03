Susan A. Pytlik

February 27, 1951 - March 23, 2022

Susan A. Pytlik, 71 of Ceresco, NE Feb. 27, 1951 - Mar. 23, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday (3/28/22) 10:00 am at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St. Valparaiso, NE 68065. Visitation Sunday (3/27/22) 6-7 pm with a 7:00 pm Rosary at St. Mary Catholic Church, 17640 N. 3rd St. Davey, NE 68336. Interment at St. Mary & St. Patrick Cemetery in Davey. Memorials in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.