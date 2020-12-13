Menu
Susan Stutheit
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Susan Stutheit

June 26, 1960 - December 11, 2020

It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Susan Stutheit, ASID. Beloved sister, loved dog mother of the most loved fur babies and dear friends. She was the daughter of Doris and Ralph born June 26, 1960 in Lincoln, Nebraska where she lived her entire life. Susan received her BFA degree from the University of Nebraska, where she met great friends as a member of Alpha Delta Pi.

She was a member of the American Society of Interior Designers and was admired and respected for her talent and skill for combining new and old in her designs, there wasn't an animal print she didn't like. She loved sheath dresses as much as fancy cascading flowing garments highlighted with her signature collection of accessories. She loved lunch at the Country Club with a salad and a cucumber vodka cocktail. She lived for the hunt of design gems and loved the adventure of helping her clients design their dream spaces. We will forever remember her laugh so often followed by her OMG words.

Susan is survived by her sisters, Jane E. Snow, MD and Deidra Wilson, brother in law, Marvin, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She had several dear friends who eased her pain in her final days. She will be greatly missed. When you find a feather, it is a sign she is with you. Her words of wisdom could be used in any situation, " If at first, you don't succeed, try doing what your interior designer told you to do the first time." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan Stutheit Estate in care of Wyuka, 3600 "O" Street for medical expenses and her favorite charities. Services will be held at Wyuka on Monday at 1 PM. Susan's admirers will wear fabulous animal prints, flashy jewelry, and bright red lipstick. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Service
1:00p.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'll never forget at Lefler, we both had super long hair and long nails. We shared the love of animals, esp dogs. Our birthdays were only 3 weeks apart. Later it would be cardinals, feathers, animal prints and art. She was always nice and classy, that was Susan. The beauty she brought to the world will be missed.
Kelly Wurzer
December 13, 2020
Susan was always so much fun. I´ve know her since her days at Armstrong Interiors. She loved fabrics and art and had great style. She will be missed.
Nelda Hunt
December 13, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Susan's passing. I loved working with her and Jane at Armstrongs! Then at Sutter Place I bought SO many fun things from her and Jane. She helped me find buyers for some items after she "retired" Lincoln will not be the same without her...
Jolene Gee
December 13, 2020
