Susann Luedke

February 20, 1929 - March 27, 2021

Susann Luedke, 92, of Lincoln died Saturday, March 27, 2021. Born February 20, 1929 to John & Katherine (Weber) Kahm in Friend, Nebraska. Served as a volunteer foster grandparent at Arnold School.

Preceded in death by Husband Willard & daughter-in-law Paula Ann Luedke.

Family members include daughters, Cheryl (Bruce) Petersen, Kim (Samuel) Boone; sons, Gary Luedke, Brad (Laurel) Luedke, Keith Luedke; former daughter-in-law, Jane Jacobsen; 7 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews.

Visitation 5-7 Tuesday (03-30-2021) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr.

Funeral Service 10:30 Wednesday (03-31-2021) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family for future designation.

Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited gathering sizes for all visitations and services. Masks are required and we respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Online condolences and livestream available at roperandsons.com