Suzan L. Pavey
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021

Suzan L. Pavey

November 9, 1960 - March 1, 2021

Suzan L. Pavey, 60, of Lincoln, NE, passed away March 1, 2021. Born November 9, 1960 to Duane L. and Elaine M. (Woodrum) Briney in Lincoln.

Survived by her daughters, Pam Wallin of Lincoln; Tracy Hudson of Lincoln, Jamie Wegner (Mike) of Hastings, NE; son, Patrick Wallin (Lea Crawford) of Holdrege, NE; grandchildren, Greyson Wallin, Christian Diggs; step grandchildren, Eli, Addison and Collins; sisters, Mary Dickey of Lincoln, Diane Glass-Burks (Cyvil) of Santa Fe, NM, Peggy Keller of Lincoln, Brenda Medley (Carl) of Crete, NE; brother, Charles Briney (Julie) of Sioux Falls, SD; nieces & nephews; great nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents, brother-in-law, Stan Keller; aunts, Dona Schlesser and Judy Stafford.

Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Friday, 3/05/21 at Fairview Cemetery (84th & Adams)Cremation/No Visitation Memorials to the Capital Humane Society Condolences at www.roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
84th & Adams, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jody Pavey
March 4, 2021
Grandma, I will miss you so much! I´m happy you were able to meet my little man and I have pictures for him to remember! I love you so much! Rest in paradise, until we meet again!
So sorry to hear this. Susan was an amazing lady that never let her challenges overcome her. My sympathy to the family.
Marlene Walenta
March 3, 2021
