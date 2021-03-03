Suzan L. Pavey

November 9, 1960 - March 1, 2021

Suzan L. Pavey, 60, of Lincoln, NE, passed away March 1, 2021. Born November 9, 1960 to Duane L. and Elaine M. (Woodrum) Briney in Lincoln.

Survived by her daughters, Pam Wallin of Lincoln; Tracy Hudson of Lincoln, Jamie Wegner (Mike) of Hastings, NE; son, Patrick Wallin (Lea Crawford) of Holdrege, NE; grandchildren, Greyson Wallin, Christian Diggs; step grandchildren, Eli, Addison and Collins; sisters, Mary Dickey of Lincoln, Diane Glass-Burks (Cyvil) of Santa Fe, NM, Peggy Keller of Lincoln, Brenda Medley (Carl) of Crete, NE; brother, Charles Briney (Julie) of Sioux Falls, SD; nieces & nephews; great nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents, brother-in-law, Stan Keller; aunts, Dona Schlesser and Judy Stafford.

Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Friday, 3/05/21 at Fairview Cemetery (84th & Adams)Cremation/No Visitation Memorials to the Capital Humane Society Condolences at www.roperandsons.com