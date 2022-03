I am friends with Austin well not just friends but he is one of my best friends. I never knew his grandma but the person he is and how caring and thoughtful he is was definitely something passed down to him from his family. I am very sorry for your loss but I know one person that is a shinning example of what it is to be a good person in life and I am sure that came from her.

Jayson Schmolke June 9, 2021