Sylvia Pecka

March 12, 1926 - March 26, 2022

Sylvia Pecka, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Sylvia was born March 12, 1926 near Denton, Nebraska to Emma and Joseph Kodejs.

Visitation: Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Following the visitation will be an interment at 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. lincolnfh.com