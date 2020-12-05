Menu
Tamara Gestring
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Tamara (Tammy) Gestring

September 6, 1946 - December 2, 2020

Tamara (Tammy) Gestring, of Red Cloud, NE, 74, passed away December 2, 2020, with her family by her side in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born in Red Cloud, Nebraska, on September 6, 1946, daughter of Winona Elliott and the late Jack Elliott.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Larry Gestring. Survived by her children Rick Gestring, Bob and (Laura) Gestring, (Scott) and Tara (Gestring) Keetle, grandchildren Trent Gestring, Maclain Gestring, Reese Keetle, and Hudson Keetle. As well as, her mother Winona Elliott, siblings Bill and (Karen) Elliott, Cheryl and (Dennis) Wilson, brother in law, Ron Gestring, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud, Nebraska. The funeral inside the church will be limited to family members only with audio of the service available outside. Burial service will follow at the Red Cloud Cemetery and all are welcome to attend. Arrangements provided by Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
, Red Cloud, Nebraska
