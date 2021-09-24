Tamarra "Tammy" Christine Blake

February 23, 1966 - September 22, 2021

Tamarra "Tammy" Christine Blake, 55, of Lincoln passed away September 22, 2021. Born February 23, 1966, in Denver, CO to Roger and Beverly (Snyder) Willey. Tamarra was Keno manager at Waverly Keno.

Family members include her husband, Darren; daughters Tasha (Cory) Lighter, Katelyn (Brandon) Holthus, Sara Bock, and Caroline Blake (fiancé Nick Brown); grandchildren Dean, Dax, Aizlin, Lisa, Lillian, Alyce, Aria, Leon, and Lucy (expected February 2022); brothers Brandon, Wade, and Terry; sister Juanita; stepfather Steve Henninger. Preceded in death by her mother Beverly Henninger, father Roger Willey, and brother Martin Willey.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd Street. Memorials to the family for future designation. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com