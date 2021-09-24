Menu
Tamarra Christine "Tammy" Blake
1966 - 2021
Tamarra "Tammy" Christine Blake

February 23, 1966 - September 22, 2021

Tamarra "Tammy" Christine Blake, 55, of Lincoln passed away September 22, 2021. Born February 23, 1966, in Denver, CO to Roger and Beverly (Snyder) Willey. Tamarra was Keno manager at Waverly Keno.

Family members include her husband, Darren; daughters Tasha (Cory) Lighter, Katelyn (Brandon) Holthus, Sara Bock, and Caroline Blake (fiancé Nick Brown); grandchildren Dean, Dax, Aizlin, Lisa, Lillian, Alyce, Aria, Leon, and Lucy (expected February 2022); brothers Brandon, Wade, and Terry; sister Juanita; stepfather Steve Henninger. Preceded in death by her mother Beverly Henninger, father Roger Willey, and brother Martin Willey.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd Street. Memorials to the family for future designation. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Havelock Social Hall
4538 N. 62nd Street, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was the best grandma in the world. She was Kind Special and The Best Ever. I miss her.
Dean Baldwin (Her Grandson)
Family
December 14, 2021
