Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tena Johanna Behrens
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Tena Johanna (Jurgens) Behrens

January 5, 2022

Tena Johanna (Jurgens) Behrens, 98, of Beatrice died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her home. Survivors include two daughters, LaDonna Remmers of Beatrice and Diane (Vern) Verkamp of Lincoln; son, Rodney Franken of Beatrice; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-­grandchildren; sister, Leanna Cramer of Lincoln; brother, Ted (Karen) Jurgens of Pickrell.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. If you would like to watch the funeral service online, you can go to www.holycrossbeatrice.com and click on the Facebook link. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Monday at the church. Burial will be at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell at 1:30 P.M. on Monday. Viewing at the Fox Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and on Sunday from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. and then at the church one hour preceding the service at the church on Monday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jan
9
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jan
10
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
NE
Jan
10
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
NE
Jan
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
NE
Jan
10
Burial
1:30p.m.
Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.