Tena Johanna (Jurgens) Behrens

January 5, 2022

Tena Johanna (Jurgens) Behrens, 98, of Beatrice died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her home. Survivors include two daughters, LaDonna Remmers of Beatrice and Diane (Vern) Verkamp of Lincoln; son, Rodney Franken of Beatrice; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-­grandchildren; sister, Leanna Cramer of Lincoln; brother, Ted (Karen) Jurgens of Pickrell.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. If you would like to watch the funeral service online, you can go to www.holycrossbeatrice.com and click on the Facebook link. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Monday at the church. Burial will be at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell at 1:30 P.M. on Monday. Viewing at the Fox Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and on Sunday from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. and then at the church one hour preceding the service at the church on Monday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.