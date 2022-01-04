Menu
Teri Lynn Spencer
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Teri Lynn (Renker) Spencer

September 22, 1956 - January 2, 2022

Teri Lynn (Renker) Spencer, 65 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln. She was born on September 22, 1956 in Lincoln to Dale and Linda (Pegans) Renker. Teri graduated from Lincoln High School.

She worked in property management in Los Angeles, California and Lincoln, as a retail supervisor at Dollar General and as a baker at Sun Mart. Teri enjoyed cooking, music, video games, binge watching movies and old TV shows, playing piano and especially time with her family, children and grandchildren.

Teri is survived by her children, Grace Harr and husband Nathan of Beatrice, Ashley Sharp and partner Angel Schmidt of Lincoln, Kassidy Dell and husband Taylor of Sterling, Jesse James Spencer of Tecumseh; grandchildren, Chloe Charles, Jaszmyne Charles, Nathan Harr, Harley Rose Dell, Scarlet Jade Dell; and brother, Timothy Renker and wife Laura of Crete. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
