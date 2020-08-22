Menu
Terri Adeline Settrini

August 11, 2020

Terri Adeline Settrini, 56, of Lincoln passed away on August 11, 2020. Terri was one of the most caring, selfless, nurturing, and compassionate people you would have ever met. She will surely be missed but never forgotten.

Her legacy will carry on through her daughter Sarine, three sons Korye, Luis, and Alex, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Terri touched the lives of so many people and had a powerful bond with each and every person she met. Her footprint on this world will be left for generations to come. Now she is at peace and resting easy. Thank you for all of the amazing moments you have given us. You will always be in our minds and our hearts.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
