Terri Laine (Novak) Delebo

November 11, 1955 - December 11, 2021

Her spirit left the earth peacefully in home hospice on December 11, 2021, succumbing to metastatic breast cancer. Terri loved entertaining and was a consummate table decorator. She relished the times with the family and friends at our Antler Lake cabin in Wisconsin. Her other passion was traveling, especially to the United Kingdom and Europe. She was a dedicated anglophile, from binge watching Agatha Christie mysteries, Doc Martin, and Midsomer Murders on PBS, to visiting the royal palaces. She owned 14 cocker spaniels and one Sussex Spaniel in her lifetime. They brought her immeasurable joy and created many stories of their escapades and foibles.

She had a beautiful soprano voice. She sang in church choirs, the Young Nebraskans, the Gustavus Adolphus Concert Choir, and the Minnesota Chorale. When she lived with her husband on Nicollet Island, she frequently sang at Nye's Polonaise Room's piano bar, entertaining the crowd with Broadway show tunes.

Terri was born November 11th, 1955, in Humboldt, NE. She was raised in Lincoln NE, attending Merle Beattie Elementary, Irving Jr High and Lincoln SE High School. Terri attended Gustavus Adolphus College earning her BA degree in English and achieved a Master of Education at the U of MN.

She taught English for 40 years, two years at Faribault Jr High School, and 38 years in Lakeville MN. Terri taught at McGuire and Kenwood Trails Jr High Schools, finishing her teaching career at Lakeville South High School. She made teaching of Romeo and Juliet, To Kill a Mockingbird, Maya Angelou and even grammar, fun and interesting. Her classes were highly sought after by students, knowing that her wit and humor would make English their favorite class of the day. Years ago, her students complained about having to memorize Robert Frost's "Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening". She had her then 3-year-old son Jack, memorize the poem, and recite it in her classroom to her stunned students. They stopped complaining.

Terri was active in drama as well, at an early age in productions at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, and later as a member of Thespians in high school. She was the lead as Mary Contrary in Babes in Toyland in junior high, and as Laurey in Oklahoma at Lincoln SE High School. She continued to use her wonderful talents as Amul, in Amul and the Night Visitors while at Gustavus. She loved live theater and musicals, whether at the Guthrie, on Broadway or in London's theater district.

She adored her sons. They were her pride and joy and she loved them with all her heart. We will greatly miss her charm, her wit, her class, and her love. Her snarkiness and humor were unrivalled.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mort and Elaine (Cadwallader) Novak. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, John; sons Ross and Jack, sister Vicki Novak, brother Tyler Novak, nephew Charles, and nieces Ani and Eva.

Memorials should be directed to Frauenshuh Cancer Center or to a scholarship being established by her family for Lakeville South High School students. An event celebrating Terri will be held in the future, due to Covid uncertainties.