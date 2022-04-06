Menu
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

April 14, 1969 - April 3, 2022

Terry Allen Gustafson, age 52, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Terry was born April 14, 1969 to Roger and Deloris Gustafson - Hauder.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Lori Gustafson; children, Dustin Gustafson, Brandon Gustafson; mother, Deloris Hauder; Step-mother, Sandra Gustafson; siblings, Tina (Jamey) Polivka, Chad (Chris) Gustafson, Corey (Kristi) Gustafson; Step-brothers, Michael (Amanda) Wright and Ryan Wright; grandchildren, Isayah Bliss Gustafson, Zoi Gustafson, Amoriah Gustafson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Celebration of life will be 10:00 am Friday, April 8, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Teri, I am so sorry to see this. Prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Ashley Gormley
Friend
April 6, 2022
