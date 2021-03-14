Menu
Terry Mason
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Terry (Ted) Mason

March 9, 1957 - March 8, 2021

Terry (Ted) Mason, 63, of Lincoln passed away March 8, 2021. Born March 9, 1957 in Jefferson City, MO. Terry was a custodial technician at Lancaster Manor, a mechanic at StarTran and a member of Christ Temple Church. Ted was a hard working, steadfast, loving father and husband. He cared deeply for his children and grandchildren and had a steady relationship with Jesus for the last 25 years.

Ted was known for his laid back cool personality, sense of humor, protectiveness over his children, his generous heart and his nature to put other people's needs before his own. Terry and his wife Vicky enjoyed their retirement together, listening to old music and enjoying great conversation together.

Family members include his wife Victoria (Vicky); children Melissa and husband Vinnie Murphy, Colorado Springs, CO, Natalie Mason, Omaha, NE, Marcus Mason, Rapid City, SD, and Claire Mason, Lincoln, NE; and 12 grandchildren.

Cremation, No Visitation. Private family services. Memorials to the family c/o 3220 Apple Street, Apt. #8, Lincoln, NE 68503. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mason, (as he was known to me) was one of my closest work associates. I loved him like a brother. We used to joke about us being "Old Cats Like Us" in reference to a song sung by Ray Charles & Hank Williams, Jr. We both embraced our deep faith in Jesus and I know he is with Him this day. This obituary saddened me deeply and the world has lost another saint. My sincerest condolences to Mason´s family. My prayers are with all of you. May he rest in peace. Mason, every time this old cat sings or hears "our song" I´ll think of you, my brother in Christ.
HAL RABAK, MA, CNA, NT Retired
March 14, 2021
