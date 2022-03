Terry M. Otto

August 3, 1956 - May 30, 2021

Terry M. Otto, 64, of Lincoln, passed away on May 30, 2021. Born August 3, 1956, in Lincoln, NE to Wesley and Frances Otto. He is survived by his Mom Frances; Brothers, Tim (Deb) & Troy (Lisa); Sister Tammy Case (Brad) all of Lincoln, NE. He was preceded in death by his Father.

Memorial Service: June 11, 2021 - 1:00 pm at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St, Lincoln, NE 68507. Memorials to: United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St, Lincoln, NE 68507 or Azria Health Waverly, 11041 North 137th Street, Waverly NE 68462.