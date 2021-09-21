Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Theodore M. Karre
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Theodore (Ted) M. Karre

May 10, 1946 - September 19, 2021

Theodore (Ted) M. Karre was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He passed away at the age of 75 September 19th, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. Ted was born to Horace and Monica Karre in Scotia NE on May 10, 1946, and was one of nine siblings. After attending Kansas State University, he served his nation in the Army. He received a degree in Education from the University of Nebraska. He was retired after more than three decades with the Allied Group/Nationwide insurance company. He gave back to his community and parish through his activity in the Knights of Columbus and as an usher at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Curran) Karre, children: Erin Karre-Doan (Greg), Sean Karre (Tess), and Sheana (Karre) Ceithaml (Micah), grandchildren: Colin and Abby Doan, Austin, Ella and Charlotte Karre, Alice, Delaney, and Claire Ceithaml, and siblings: David Karre (Bette), Dan Karre (Connie), Donna Wardyn, Nancy Donovan, Margaret Peters (Dean). He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Fred Karre, Mary (Karre) Hoffman, Jan (Karre) Murphy. Also preceded by Jake, his beloved dog with whom he shared a special bond.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 am Thursday, September 23 at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. A visitation followed by a vigil will be held Wednesday September 22 at 6-7 pm (visitation) and 7 pm (vigil) at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Butherus Maser and Love Funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to the Capitol Humane Society or Pius X High School in Ted's memory at a later date. That man is a success who leaves the world a better place than he found it. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
22
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Love Kathy (Karre) Oberoi
September 21, 2021
Vicki - so sorry to hear of the passing of Ted. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Carol Widhalm
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results