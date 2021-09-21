Theodore (Ted) M. Karre

May 10, 1946 - September 19, 2021

Theodore (Ted) M. Karre was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He passed away at the age of 75 September 19th, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. Ted was born to Horace and Monica Karre in Scotia NE on May 10, 1946, and was one of nine siblings. After attending Kansas State University, he served his nation in the Army. He received a degree in Education from the University of Nebraska. He was retired after more than three decades with the Allied Group/Nationwide insurance company. He gave back to his community and parish through his activity in the Knights of Columbus and as an usher at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Curran) Karre, children: Erin Karre-Doan (Greg), Sean Karre (Tess), and Sheana (Karre) Ceithaml (Micah), grandchildren: Colin and Abby Doan, Austin, Ella and Charlotte Karre, Alice, Delaney, and Claire Ceithaml, and siblings: David Karre (Bette), Dan Karre (Connie), Donna Wardyn, Nancy Donovan, Margaret Peters (Dean). He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Fred Karre, Mary (Karre) Hoffman, Jan (Karre) Murphy. Also preceded by Jake, his beloved dog with whom he shared a special bond.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 am Thursday, September 23 at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. A visitation followed by a vigil will be held Wednesday September 22 at 6-7 pm (visitation) and 7 pm (vigil) at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Butherus Maser and Love Funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to the Capitol Humane Society or Pius X High School in Ted's memory at a later date. That man is a success who leaves the world a better place than he found it. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com