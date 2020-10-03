Theresa Ann Kilcoyne Meier

December 28, 1930 - September 22, 2020

Theresa Ann Kilcoyne Meier died September 22, 2020 in Lincoln, she was the daughter of Aaron E. Kilcoyne and Louise Viola Kinney. She was born December 28, 1930 in Lincoln Nebraska. She was married to her first husband by the name of William Kolb on April 21, 1951 at the young age of 21. They had two children together Mary Margaret, but Mary passed away at birth on December 18, 1951 and Daniel Willam born June 9 1955. She filed for divorce shortly after on December 23, 1955. On October 12, 1961 she remarried to LeRoy Conrad Meier where she spent the rest of her years happily married until Leroy passed on August 2, 2008. After he passed she spent her time with the family where she had many favorite pass times with her 2 grandchildren as well as her 4 great-grandchildren.

She leaves the following immediate family to mourn her death, her only son Daniel Meier of Grand Island, Nebraska, Grandson Daniel and wife Leah of Eagle, Nebraska, granddaughter Sharee Reed and husband Brandon of Lake Havasu City Arizona. Four great-grandchildren Alexia and Ayden Reed and Hayden and Daniel Meier. She was preceded in death by her husband; siblings Margaret Cammel, Francis Kilcoyne, Mearld Kilcoyne, Patrick Kolcoyne, Allen Kilcoyne, Mary Stednitz.

Funeral services will be held at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A Street in Lincoln, Nebraska on October 5, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial at Fairview Cemetery on 84th and Adams Street Lincoln, Nebraska. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.