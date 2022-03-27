Theresa E. Nantkes

December 14, 1927 - March 19, 2022

Theresa Evelyn Nantkes shared this world with us for 94 years and was called home on March 19, 2022. Her Catholic faith and devotion to Mary was her strength. During her life she was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and finally a great-great-grandmother. During her life she traveled the world and lived in several places, including over 30 years in Mexico. Her final 14 years were lived with her daughter's family in Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Louis; sons Stephen and Joseph; daughter-in-law Odette Nantkes; and 3 infant grandchildren. She's survived by her sons George (Kathy), James (Ann), and Daniel (Stephanie); and daughters Terry Kult (Edward) and Catherine Cattle (John Jr); 19 grandchildren, 25 great- grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A private family service will be held on March 29, 2022 at Saint John's Catholic Church, Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska. Interment of ashes will be at a later date in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Ulysses, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers or donations she asked that you share a little kindness with others in this world and that you pray for world peace.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Nebraska Medical Center and at Josie Harper Hospice House for the professional services and care given to our Mother.