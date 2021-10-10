Menu
Theresa Ann Roggenkamp
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Theresa Ann Roggenkamp

September 5, 1955 - October 8, 2021

Theresa Ann Roggenkamp, 66, of Lincoln, died October 8, 2021. Born September 5, 1955 in Greeley, NE to John & Edith (Purdy) Nordhues. She was a 1973 graduate of Greeley High School. Married Richard Roggenkamp on November 26, 1983. Theresa had worked at SP Group since 2004. She had a very strong faith and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Enjoyed reading, flower gardening, spending time with family including watching her grandsons sporting events, weekends with her sisters and big family get-togethers.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Richard; children Jeffrey (Amy) Wiese of Lincoln & Kimberly (Ryun) Theobald of Geneva; grandchildren Andrew, Michael, Keegan, Kiffin, Koen, & Kash; siblings Mary Kay (LeRoy) Dozler of Albion, Dee (Harold) Caudill of Dakota City, Pat (Ed) Wlaschin of Spalding, John (Jackie) Nordhues of Greeley, Jackie (Andy) Ryan of Greeley, Bernie Getzlaff of Hastings, MN, Betty (Greg Greving) Smith of Grand Island, & Tim Nordhues of Greeley; mother-in-law Joyce Roggenkamp of Lincoln; sister-in-law Roxy Roggenkamp of Lincoln; and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law Ron Roggenkamp; brother-in-law Dennis Getzlaff; sister-in-law Lois Nordhues; niece Kristine Dozler and grandson Henry Wiese.

Visitation, 5-7 pm Wednesday followed by a Rosary at 7 pm at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A Street. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Thursday at St. Peter Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to Theresa's family for later designation to her favorite charities. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
13
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry, Rick and family. I always liked her.
Dan Slattery
October 12, 2021
