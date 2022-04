Theresa Ann Wissenburg

May 9, 1939 - June 30, 2021

Theresa Ann Wissenburg, 82, of Crete, passed away on June 30, 2021. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, July 6, at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Crete. Visitation: Monday, July 5, from 3:30 to 5:30 at Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete, and from 6 to 7 PM with 7 PM Rosary at the church. Please visit www.kunclfh.com