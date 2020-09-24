Menu
Thomas Gogita Howell
Thomas Gogita Howell July 16, 2003 - September 20, 2020 Thomas Gogita Howell, 17, of Lincoln, passed away September 20, 2020. Born July 16, 2003 in Zugdidi, Georgia. Thomas loved hanging out with his family and friends. He had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Family members include his mother Sarah; brother Leul Howell; grandparents Dan and Mary Howell; aunt and uncle Catherine and J.P. Weichel; great aunts, uncles and cousins. Private family graveside service. Memorials to the First United Methodist Church, 2723 North 50th Street, Lincoln, NE 68504 or Lincoln Parks Foundation, 3131 'O' Street, Suite 301, Lincoln, NE 68510. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
