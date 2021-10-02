Thomas Eugene Hruza

December 17, 1930 - September 30, 2021

Born December 17, 1930 to Alois and Marie Hruza in Grand Island, Neb., Tom was the second of four children. He graduated from high school in St. Paul, Neb. in 1948, and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1952. He served in the Korean War as a lieutenant. Tom married Joan Hines August 9, 1956, and lived in Morse Bluff, Neb. where they raised three children: Suzie, David and Cindy.

Tom worked for Allied Chemical Corporation until the late '60s when he began farming full time. He served on the board of directors of Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company for many years, and was involved in several other businesses.

At the encouragement of their son, David, who died in 1986, Tom and Joan moved to Lincoln in retirement. They enjoyed restoring their historic home, and were involved in many organizations. They traveled widely, including many wonderful trips with their children and grandchildren. Tom could find a connection with people anywhere in the world. Tom died peacefully at home on September 30, 2021.

Tom was preceded in death by son David Hruza, parents Alois and Marie Hruza, brother and sister-in-law Don and Nita Hruza, brother Jerry Hruza, and sister Noelle Hruza. He is survived by his wife Joan; daughters Suzanne Hruza (Ted Granger) and Cynthia Hruza; grandchildren Elizabeth Granger (Max Fletcher), Thomas Granger (Cristina Granger), David Granger (Jeanna Granger), Emily Hruza (Rudy Villegas); and great-grandchildren Peter Alois Fletcher, Hazel Grace Granger, and Ellie Jane Granger.

Friends and family are invited to gather to remember Tom on October 3 from 2 to 4 at the Hruza home in Lincoln in lieu of a funeral. The family requests no flowers or memorial.