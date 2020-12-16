Thomas Orion May

April 14, 1949 - December 13, 2020

Thomas Orion May, 71, of Bennet, passed away at home in the presence of family on Sunday, December 13, 2020, due to complications of multiple myeloma. Tom was born April 14, 1949, to Orion and Ethel (Wenzel) May of rural Walton. He grew up attending Trinity Lutheran Church near Walton, where he has been a member for most of his life. He attended country school and then junior/senior high school in Eagle before graduating from Waverly in 1967. Tom first met Connie Blomberg on New Year's Eve 1971. They began dating a few months later and were wed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln on September 30, 1972.

Tom worked as a welder at several Lincoln area shops and factories early in his career. In 1977 he purchased Bill Heiden's blacksmith shop in Bennet where he opened May Welding. Soon thereafter, he built a new shop and moved his family to Bennet. Later on, the family moved to the country south of Bennet, and he built another larger shop for his business.

Having grown up as a farm kid, he had a lifelong passion for restoring antique tractors, attending tractor shows all over the country, and being involved in antique tractor clubs in Waverly, Nebraska and Lathrop, Missouri. He loved talking about tractors and machinery with friends and anyone who was interested. He retired from his business of 38 years in 2015, taking more time to relax with friends, playing cards in Havelock, going to tractor shows, and tinkering on smaller projects in his hobby shop.

Throughout 48 years of marriage, Tom and Connie raised two sons, enjoyed their home in the country, and were blessed to be able to travel together throughout the states, to Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean, Central America, and Ireland. He'll always be remembered for his laugh and sense of humor, his love of his shop cats, and his talents and artistry as a skilled craftsman. Above all, Tom loved and cared for his family, sacrificing and working hard to provide for them.

He is survived by his wife Connie, their sons, Brian and fiancée Lori Yaussi, Travis and wife Martha Cochell, grandson Noah May, sister Susanne Lovercheck and husband Dave and family, sister Barbara Douglas and husband Lou, and an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following his wishes, the immediate family will meet for a private burial service at the cemetery of Trinity Lutheran Church near Walton. Suggested memorials can be made in his memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lathrop Antique Tractor and Engine Association, or the Bennet Area Historic Society. Butherus, Maser & Love is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com