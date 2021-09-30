Menu
Thomas A. "Tony" Williams
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Thomas "Tony" A. Williams

February 18, 1961 - September 28, 2021

Thomas "Tony" A. Williams, 60, Lincoln passed away September 28, 2021. Born February 18, 1961, in Lincoln, NE to Philip and Beth (Ridpath) Williams. Tony worked in refrigeration sales for Dennis Supply Co.

Family members include his sons Philip and Carlos, Lincoln; daughter LeAnn "Annie", McKinleyville, CA; mother Beth Grosskopf; brother Scott; stepmother Patricia Williams, and stepbrother Bill (Robin) Lahman, all of Lincoln.

Memorial Service: 11:00 am Tuesday (10-5-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials to donor's choice or Cedar's Home for Children. Condolences at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.